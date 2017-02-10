Atlanta Falcons make several coaching moves

The Falcons fell to 0-2 in Super Bowls on Sunday. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

The Atlanta Falcons have their new defensive coordinator.

The NFC champions promoted secondary coach Marquand Manuel on Friday. He replaces Richard Smith, who oversaw a group which allowed the sixth-most points in the league last season and ranked 25th overall.

Head coach Dan Quinn, who began calling defensive plays late in the season, is expected to remain highly involved.

It is an inexperienced but athletic unit that showed its potential in the playoffs but wore down in the Super Bowl, giving up 31 unanswered points to the New England Patriots after being trapped on the field for more than 90 plays. It should get a boost in 2017, when starting cornerback Desmond Trufant returns from injury.

Atlanta changed both coordinator positions this week, hiring Alabama's Steve Sarkisian to run the offense after Kyle Shanahan left to officially take the reins of the San Francisco 49ers.

In other Falcons coaching news, the team also promoted Doug Mallory to to defensive backs coach and hired Bryant Young as their defensive line coach on Friday. Mallory spent last season as the Falcons defensive assistant/defensive backs coach. Young spent 14 years as a defensive tackle/defensive end with the San Francisco 49ers -- two of which he played under Quinn, who was his position coach. He began his coaching career in 2009.

