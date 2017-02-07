Atlanta Falcons have message for fans

Atlanta Falcons players clean out their lockers on Feb. 7, 2017.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Tuesday was supposed to be about parades. Celebrations. Big smiles. Loud music. Trophies.

Instead, it was quieter than usual at the Atlanta Falcons Flowery Branch headquarters as team members reflected on what could have been.

Veteran linebacker Sean Weatherspoon said cleaning out his locker at the end of a long season is nothing new, but seeing fans welcome the team home in the rain Monday after the devastating Super Bowl was a pleasant surprise.

"It was great to see the support was still there for us man,” Weatherspoon. “I know a lot of people are proud of us and what this team accomplished this year and we are proud of it to. Like I said we will get closure and then get back to work.

Rookie Deion Jones had a message to fans as he geared up for his first offseason.

"Thanks for all the support,” Jones said. “Sorry it didn't end the way we intended. We will continue to work hard and put the same effort on the field next year."

As they packed their bags, teammates took time to gather signatures from each other on footballs, jerseys and helmets.

They’ll take the souvenirs home from a historic season – unsure of what changes might be made to the team’s roster in the offseason.

As the team steps away from the field to rest up and re-group, running back Devonta Freeman said the focus remains on winning and doing it for the fans.

"I want to do it for them. I want to win for myself too, but this city deserves a Super Bowl,” he said. “I want to do whatever it takes to get back to the Super Bowl. I know it’s early but I still got that type of hunger in me."

The first big change came shortly after the players were interviewed as the Falcons named Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator.

