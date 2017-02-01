Atlanta Falcons have special fan rooting for them...from space

Astronaut Shane Kimbrough roots for the Atlanta Falcons to win the Super Bowl from aboard the International Space Station. (Photo: NASA YouTube) (Photo: WXIA)

OUTER SPACE -- The Falcons will have one extra fan pulling for a Super Bowl victory...all the way from space.

On Wednesday, International Space Station Commander and Falcons fan Shane Kimbrough joined Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson (a Patriots fan) for a chat about their predictions for Sunday's game.

Kimbrough and Whitson donned custom NASA jerseys emblazoned with a "51" for Super Bowl LI as they held a question and answer session abord the ISS with visitors at the Space Center Houston.

Naturally, Kimbrough, a Georgia Tech Grad, has the Falcons winning the big game, with a score 30-24.

While Kimbrough said they will be able to view the game live while floating above the earth, they won't be getting a bird's-eye view of all the game-day action.

"We wish we could park it (the ISS) above the stadium and just kind of watch from that perspective, but we can't do that. We're going to be moving at 17,500 miles per hour whether we want to or not."

And since the game is being broadcast after bedtime, they do have the day off on the Monday after the game (lucky...)

You can watch the rest of the interview (including their touchdown dance) below and on NASA's YouTube channel.

