Atlanta Falcons holding pep rally today

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga – One day before they play the Green Bay Packers for a Super Bowl berth, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlantic Station are holding the team’s official pep rally.

The event runs from 2 to 4 pm at Atlantic Station’s central park.

The event will feature autograph signing and photo opportunities with ex-Falcons Jerious Norwood and Mike Haynes; giveaways such as signed jerseys and footballs; and an appearance by Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders.

After the event, Atlantic Station's participating restaurants will offer dinner and drink specials, and SKATE Atlantic Station will have $3 off admission for fans who sport their Atlanta Falcons gear.



Two hours of complimentary garage parking will be provided. In the event of rain, the festivities will continue inside Atlantic Station's Steel Mill Event Venue.

