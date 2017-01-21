WXIA
Close

Atlanta Falcons holding pep rally today

The remix: Falcons vs. Packers

Tim Darnell , WXIA 9:34 AM. EST January 21, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga – One day before they play the Green Bay Packers for a Super Bowl berth, the Atlanta Falcons and Atlantic Station are holding the team’s official pep rally.

The event runs from 2 to 4 pm at Atlantic Station’s central park.

The event will feature autograph signing and photo opportunities with ex-Falcons Jerious Norwood and Mike Haynes; giveaways such as signed jerseys and footballs; and an appearance by Freddie Falcon and Falcons cheerleaders.

After the event, Atlantic Station's participating restaurants will offer dinner and drink specials, and SKATE Atlantic Station will have $3 off admission for fans who sport their Atlanta Falcons gear.

Two hours of complimentary garage parking will be provided. In the event of rain, the festivities will continue inside Atlantic Station's Steel Mill Event Venue.

PHOTOS: Falcons celebrate victory over Seahawks

PHOTOS: Fans tailgate before Falcons-Seahawks game

PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Falcons drop new 'Brotherhood' hype video before NFC Championship

WXIA

Radio host claims biggest Falcons fan title

WXIA

Commuter Dude: Options if you don't want to drive and park to Falcons game

WXIA

Falcons Garland proud to 'wear the two best uniforms in the world'

WXIA

Falcons' Matt Ryan named PFWA'S MVP, Offensive Player of Year

WXIA

Road to Houston: Falcons one win away from Super Bowl LI

WXIA

NFC Championship Remix: Falcons, Packers and Ric Flair

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories