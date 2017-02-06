WXIA
Atlanta Falcons return home after Super Bowl LI

michael king and Tim Darnell , WXIA 3:14 PM. EST February 06, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons are on their way back to Flowery Branch after Super Bowl LI.

The team left Houston on Monday morning after a devastating loss to the New England Patriots in the first Super Bowl overtime in history, by a final score of 34-28.

After the team buses loaded up, a police escort took the team to the airport for a charter flight back to Atlanta. In contrast to the giant Atlantic Station send-off the team had last weekend, the team is returning home quietly to Flowery Branch.
 
Sports critics pointed to the youth of the Atlanta Falcons team -- especially on defense -- when saying that this was not supposed to be their year, and that they are still growing under second-year coach Dan Quinn. But in spite of it all, the heartbreak is still real for the team and the fans. 

 
 
 

