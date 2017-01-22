Atlanta sports teams show they're part of Falcons' 'Brotherhood'

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates a defensive turnover with players in the fourth quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons won 38-32. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

The Atlanta Falcons' "Brotherhood" has extended beyond just the team and the fans. It has extended to every team, professionally and collegitate, around Atlanta.

Here are a few of the many Atlanta teams, athletes and local sports figures showing the Falcons some love ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers.

Today could be a historic day for our city. The @ATLHawks are ready to #RiseUp for our neighbors the @AtlantaFalcons! #TrueToAtlanta — Steve Koonin (@SteveKoonin) January 22, 2017

Always got my teammates backBut today is a BigDay to RiseUp for the @atlantafalcons

LET'S MAKE IT TO THE SUPERBOWL

Imma watch it at my spot pic.twitter.com/g88XvQK8qt — Dennis Schröder (@DennisMike93) January 22, 2017

