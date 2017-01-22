Atlanta sports teams show they're part of Falcons' 'Brotherhood'

The Atlanta Falcons' "Brotherhood" has extended beyond just the team and the fans. It has extended to every team, professionally and collegitate, around Atlanta.
Here are a few of the many Atlanta teams, athletes and local sports figures showing the Falcons some love ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers.
We support you @AtlantaFalcons!#RiseUp pic.twitter.com/InpBIVa624— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 22, 2017
#InBrotherhood— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 22, 2017
Let's do this @AtlantaFalcons! 👊 pic.twitter.com/vEPAlQ0dUD
#InBrotherhood with our @AtlantaFalcons! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/mEI8KVegQn— Georgia Tech Sports (@GTAthletics) January 22, 2017
Installing some seats with a special message for you today @AtlantaFalcons! #RiseUp #MBStadium pic.twitter.com/cxmc2mdvJH— MercedesBenzStadium (@MBStadium) January 22, 2017
#InBrotherhood, WE SOAR! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/sC4Il0GfvN— KennesawStateOwlsFB (@kennesawstfb) January 22, 2017
Today could be a historic day for our city. The @ATLHawks are ready to #RiseUp for our neighbors the @AtlantaFalcons! #TrueToAtlanta— Steve Koonin (@SteveKoonin) January 22, 2017
Always got my teammates backBut today is a BigDay to RiseUp for the @atlantafalcons— Dennis Schröder (@DennisMike93) January 22, 2017
LET'S MAKE IT TO THE SUPERBOWL
Imma watch it at my spot pic.twitter.com/g88XvQK8qt
Camaraderie 🔥#inbrotherhood #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/4sG2rbPFZv— Atlanta Blaze (@AtlantaBlaze) January 22, 2017
