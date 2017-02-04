ATLRisingUp: Atlanta man gives Falcons gear to hundreds of children

Images used with permission of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

ATLANTA CHILDREN RECEIVE FALCONS GEAR - ATLANTA -- As Jeff Burns unloaded boxes from his car Saturday morning he said he was just the delivery man.

"Feels awesome, he said. "We have so many people that donated, this is what they did for so many families and kids in Atlanta."

He quickly carried several boxes into the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and then began placing Atlanta Falcons gear on top of tables.

"We have towels, we have cups, little Frisbees, we have shirts," he told families at the Ronald McDonald House.

All of the Falcons gear was being given away Saturday to sick and homeless children around Atlanta so they can watch the Super Bowl team in style.

Burns purchased all the Falcons gear with donations from a GoFundMe account called #ATLRisingUp. 11Alive first met Burns a week earlier after he started the fundraiser with a goal of $5,100, a nod to Super Bowl LI.

"We are all excited and all rising up, but lets make sure everyone feels that same excitement," he said in a YouTube video on the fundraising website.

Burns ended up raising more than $16,000, including a $5,000 donations from Sarah Ryan - the wife of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

The life-long Falcons fan started his Saturday morning at the Atlanta Mission.

"Dropped off over 300 shirts, toys, towels," he said. "Now we are going to all different hospitals associated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta."

Along the way Burns met children like Tinsley and Trai Walker.

Tinsley couldn't wait to put on her first Falcons shirt and said she will be wearing it as she watches the Super Bowl. When she learned where all of the free gear came from she wanted to say thank you.

"Because it helps other people," she said.

After stopping at several organizations around Atlanta Burns is also saying thank you.

"I'm just the person delivering the shirts," he said. "The money came from those in Atlanta and they really made this happen. So I can't thank everyone enough for the generous donations."

Enough money was raised through #ATLRisingUp, Burns said he will also be donation thousands of dollars to the Atlanta Mission, Ronald McDonald House and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

