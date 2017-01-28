ATLRisingUp raising money to help young Falcons fans enjoy Super Bowl LI in style

(Photo: Henke, Joseph)

ATLANTA -- Falcons fans around Atlanta and beyond are getting their shirts, jerseys and other gear ready for Super Bowl LI. Now an Atlanta man is trying to make sure children in need around Atlanta can also enjoy the big game in style.

"Atlanta is a very giving city, we are known to be very charitable, so while we are all energized about the game, lets make sure everyone feels energized the same way," Jeff Burns said from his Atlanta home.

Late last week he started #ATLRisingUp. The fundraiser is hosted on GoFundMe and features a short YouTube video explaining why he is raising money.

"Lets raise $5,100 by next Friday to buy some hats, jerseys and t-shirts to help support the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, the Atlanta Mission and the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House," Burns said in the video he made.

After the fundraiser began donations quickly started coming in to Falcons items for the sick and needy children.

"Quite a few hundred dollar donations were coming in," Burns said.

He was also surprised when $5,100 turned into a small hurdle.

"We were thinking about $5,100, thinking about Super Bowl 51. We are now at $7,400 in just four days," he said on Saturday afternoon.

The largest donation though filled most of the original goal and came from one of the Falcons' biggest supporters.

Burns said his partner went to Boston College, Falcons' quarterback Matt Ryan's alma mater. Burns' partner had shared the link with a few friends and before he knew it someone sent it to Sarah Ryan, Matt's wife.

On the GoFundMe page there is now a $5,000 donation from Sarah Ryan.

"The fact that the Ryans have really made themselves an Atlanta giving family is just really awesome," he said.

Burns has now increased #ATLRisingUp's goal to $51,000, a figure he thinks is reachable by Friday as donations keep coming in.

"Hope to see that continue and really blow out the goal we set," he said.

The Atlanta resident is planning to purchase and drop off falcons gear at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Atlanta Mission and Ronald McDonald House on Friday. He said any money left over will be evenly donated to those organizations.

(© 2017 WXIA)