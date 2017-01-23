NBC NEWS

FOXBORO, Ma – New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his team didn’t know the Atlanta Falcons had won Sunday’s NFC championship game before taking the field.

“We didn’t see the first game,” Belichick said in a news conference after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC championship.

“Obviously they’re a great team and had a great year, or they wouldn’t be playing in this game,” Belichick said.

The Falcons routed the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a final score of 44-21, marking the franchise’s return to the Super Bowl after 18 years. It's the first Super Bowl appearance for the Falcons under owner Arthur Blank.

The Patriots, on the other hand, return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and are looking for their fifth title. Their last came in 2014.

(© 2017 WXIA)