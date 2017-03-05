Blank ready to look forward after heartbreak of Super Bowl loss

ATLANTA -- Arthur Blank says he is moving forward after the heartbreaking Super Bowl loss of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Ahead of the inaugural game of his latest Atlanta team, Atlanta United FC, Blank told media outlets that he was incredibly proud of the Falcons for a wonderful season even though the final game didn't go how he'd hoped.

"That's over with, we've moved on," he said.

Blank had kind words for the players, staff and coming season.

"We have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, both offensively and defensively and we've made some moves with our coaching staff," he said. "So I think that we'll be in as good of a position going forward."

Falcons fans are still feeling the sting after the come-from-behind victory of the New England Patriots in Houston earlier this year. The Patriots ultimately had a comeback for the record books and ended the game with a 34-28 victory - much of which was accomplished in the fourth quarter.

Blank, the owner and one of the most enthusiastic fans on the sidelines, no doubt felt it as well. But now he's excited to finally see professional soccer land in Atlanta.

"I'm incredibly excited after the number of years that we've chased this dream," Blank said giving credit to the many who helped make it happen.

Blank also credited Atlanta for their support of its latest team.

"... 55,000 folks here tonight is a tribute, really, to Atlanta," he said. "And now we get to see if we can match our performance with our fans to make sure it's the same way on the pitch."

The first season game on Sunday night was sold out and have already gone 3-1-0 in their first preseason games.

