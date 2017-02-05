WXIA
Coke's multi-lingual 'America the Beautiful' brings all the feels

Sean Rossman , USA TODAY , WXIA 11:57 PM. EST February 05, 2017

If you're looking for rousing multi-cultural American patriotism, this year's Super Bowl ads are serving up a lot of it.

But Coca-Cola's international sing-a-long to "America the Beautiful" that ran pregame is actually a throwback. The commercial originally aired in 2014 and had the same strong reaction then.

The commercial starts with a man riding a horse in a mountain range, then young girls watching a movie, then west coast surfers and city street dancers. The famous song is sung in multiple languages, which switch in and out between verses.

It's best you watch it for yourself.

 

Here's how Twitter felt:

 

