Commuter Dude: Options if you don't want to drive and park to Falcons game

ATLANTA – MARTA is adding trains and employees to accommodate the crowd that will flock to Sunday’s Falcons playoff game, and there are options if you don’t want to drive and park.

Of course, you’ll need to examine how much you want to spend.

MARTA estimates that 17,500 fans used the authority’s rail line to get to the Falcon’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome. MARTA says despite the large crowd, the trains were on time 97% of the time.

If you’ve got the means, Action Limousines will provide a stretch Hummer and driver for $600 round trip.

“It’s actually a blast in here, especially when you get friends,” says driver Mark Jefferies. “They start cutting up and all that.”

Action Limos has a variety of vehicles at various prices, including sedans for $270 round-trip.

“We know the back ways,” says driver Chad Stanley. “We know the way to get you to that dome.”

If a limo is too rich for your blood, the Falcons have partnered with Uber. There are two designated Uber Zones at the Georgia Dome for drop-off and pickup. One is outside of Building C at the World Congress Center, the other near Falcons Landing.

Falcons fans can check out something called Rally Bus. For $50 you can get a ride from several spots around metro Atlanta, but you’ll need at least 25 people to book a ride.

If you want to try something completely different, Atlanta’s bike share program has stations all over the city, including one near the Georgia Dome.

Sunday’s NFC Championship game at the dome is a sellout.

