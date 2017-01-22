Crowd cheers for Falcons, then again for marriage proposal at Dome

ATLANTA -- Crowds were roaring and clamoring at the Georgia Dome as the Falcons neared victory. But for one couple, the most joyous moment was just seconds moments away.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross was there to ask Cleo Khat a quick question about the game. But also nearby was Cleo's boyfriend.

"I think somebody else has a question for you," Ross said.

And in came Navin Khan, in full Falcons gear, getting down on one knee with his grandmother's ring in hand. The question was almost drowned out by the roar of the crowd, but Cleo's answer was clear as she jumped into Navin's arms.

"Yes."

. @AtlantaFalcons LOVE!!! got to be part of an engagement! I think I was almost as nervous as the groom! CONGRATS Navin Khan + Cleo Khat!! pic.twitter.com/BTfEvOIG0L — Kaitlyn Ross 11Alive (@kaitlynross1) January 23, 2017

