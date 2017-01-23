WXIA
Close

Dan Quinn begins first Super Bowl press conference with heartfelt message to tornado victims

Falcons coach sends message to storm victims

Alec McQuade, WXIA 3:34 PM. EST January 23, 2017

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for Super Bowl LI in Houston, but at his first press conference before the league championship game, head coach Dan Quinn sent a message to all those in the south affected by the deadly tornadoes over the weekend.

"It is a sad reminder, it's just a game for us. A lot of people in south Georgia are dealing with the tornado and the devastation that it caused," Quinn said on Monday. "I just want everyone to know that everyone here and our team, our thoughts and prayers are there with them."

A vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 19 lives on its two-day assault on the region, according to the AP. Seven were killed alone in south Georgia on Sunday.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday to claim a spot in the team's first Super Bowl in 18 years.

PHOTOS | Daylight reveals extent of S. Georgia damage

 

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

The Atlanta Falcons are going to Super Bowl LI

WXIA

Atlanta Falcons: Super Bowl bound!

WXIA

Road to Houston: Falcons will face Patriots in Super Bowl LI

WXIA

Falcons think they're contenders for years to come, Matt Ryan never lost faith in team

WXIA

Crowd cheers for Falcons, then again for marriage proposal at Dome

WXIA

Fans go berserk in Atlanta after Falcons clinch trip to Super Bowl LI

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories