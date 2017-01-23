Dan Quinn begins first Super Bowl press conference with heartfelt message to tornado victims

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2017 Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for Super Bowl LI in Houston, but at his first press conference before the league championship game, head coach Dan Quinn sent a message to all those in the south affected by the deadly tornadoes over the weekend.

"It is a sad reminder, it's just a game for us. A lot of people in south Georgia are dealing with the tornado and the devastation that it caused," Quinn said on Monday. "I just want everyone to know that everyone here and our team, our thoughts and prayers are there with them."

A vast storm system that kicked up apparent tornadoes, shredded mobile homes and left other destruction scattered around the Southeast has claimed at least 19 lives on its two-day assault on the region, according to the AP. Seven were killed alone in south Georgia on Sunday.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday to claim a spot in the team's first Super Bowl in 18 years.

