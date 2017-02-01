WXIA
Dan Quinn interrupts player's media session to ask very important question

Dan Quinn interviews Patrick DiMarco at media day

Alec McQuade, WXIA 12:24 AM. EST February 02, 2017

HOUSTON -- A couple reporters were huddled around Atlanta Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco, when suddenly the team's head coach walked through the crowd.

Most of the reporters were oblivious, focusing on getting their sound bites and quotes before rushing off to meet their deadlines. 

Dan Quinn walked right up to DiMarco and fired off his question. 

"Who's your favorite coach?"

DiMarco thought for a second.

"I'd probably have to go back to high school..." he said, laughing before changing his answer.

Here's what he really had to say:

(© 2017 WXIA)

