Dan Quinn interrupts player's media session to ask very important question

Jan 30, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco (42) during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

HOUSTON -- A couple reporters were huddled around Atlanta Falcons fullback Patrick DiMarco, when suddenly the team's head coach walked through the crowd.

Most of the reporters were oblivious, focusing on getting their sound bites and quotes before rushing off to meet their deadlines.

Dan Quinn walked right up to DiMarco and fired off his question.

"Who's your favorite coach?"

DiMarco thought for a second.

"I'd probably have to go back to high school..." he said, laughing before changing his answer.

Here's what he really had to say:

