Dear Atlanta, an open letter to sports fans

Dear Atlanta,

This feels surreal, doesn’t it?

Our Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl. When I hear that, I still can’t believe it. We Atlanta sports fans have waited a long time to hear those words, but we’re even more ready to hear that the Falcons are world champions.

All this feels like a dream, but it’s not. A telling sign is everyone else’s reaction to the Falcons facing the Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5 for a chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

If this were a dream, people wouldn’t be undermining this team, which has one of the best offenses ever seen in NFL history. They wouldn’t be adding the word “but” after saying “The Falcons are a great team.” They wouldn’t be using words like “fluke” or phrases like “one-time deal” to describe this team’s postseason run. And, they certainly wouldn’t be saying Atlanta is a fake sports town with un-passionate fans.

If this were a dream, writers would already be pitching ideas to Hollywood producers about how a team that hadn’t mustered up a winning season in three years miraculously put together the best year in franchise history while led by an inexperienced coach, a general manager with a funky haircut and an owner with the best-worst dance moves ever.

Maybe that’s a little much, but you get my point.

Many doubt Atlanta, and that’s fine. Outsiders are forcing their pity upon us. How quickly cities like Boston forget what it’s like to be miserable when it comes to sports.

Don’t accept their pity. They’ll need it for themselves after a meeting with our Falcons.

In past years, we’ve accepted other’s sympathy. We took it, not because we’re not a strong fan base with passion for our teams; we are. We took it because we knew that our beloved teams just weren’t good enough to make it to this point. We only have one professional championship in more than 100 seasons throughout all of our teams combined.

That lone title was our beloved 1995 Braves, and we’ll always be thankful for their bringing our city its first championship.

However, I was too young to remember any of it. I was born in Decatur, Georgia in 1994. So, I was alive, but I have no memory of Marquis Grissom throwing up his glove with commentator Bob Costas proclaiming, “The team of the 90s has its world championship!”

I’ve been told stories; I’ve seen clips of it, but I don’t remember.

I have no memory of when Atlanta hosted the Olympic Games, the pinnacle moment of Atlanta as a sports city. I was apparently there, but I don’t remember.

I can’t recall a lot from 1999, including Super Bowl XXXIII, which was the one and only time our Falcons were in the league championship. I’ve been told I watched every minute of it, but I don’t remember.

I’m part of a large group of young adult Atlanta sports fans that don’t remember any of that. All we’ve ever known are the miserable years of terrible seasons and busted playoff runs. But, just because our teams didn’t do well doesn’t mean we lost any passion.

We’re realists. We’re not idealists like another fan base that just rediscovered what it’s like to be world champions. Yes, I’m talking about you, Chicago. We don’t go into every season saying “This is our year” when we know it’s not.

I’ll be the first to admit it: this Falcons team caught us a little off guard. Not a lot of people said, “This is our year” in August. If someone tells you otherwise, that person is probably lying to you. Even the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, admitted after the NFC Championship that he didn’t know that this was our year.

But, how quickly we learned that it was. About midway through the regular season, we realized this team was destined for something great. You know how we could tell?

In Atlanta, there are names ingrained in our sports history that, when spoken, we young fans are conditioned to correlate with greatness.

For the Hawks, it’s Dominique Wilkins. For the Braves, it’s the entire 1995 lineup with emphases on Chipper Jones, David Justice, Javy López and Greg Maddux.

For the Falcons, it’s Jamal Anderson and his end zone “Dirty Bird" dance. Most significantly, it’s Morten Andersen and “The Kick,” which is remembered as the greatest Falcons play of all-time. This team was led by a second-year head coach, too, Dan Reeves.

I feel like decades from now, I’ll look back on this Falcons team and there’ll be plenty of names to correlate with greatness. There’ll be Matty Ice, whose remarkable composure and steady hand fired passes to anyone who was wearing red and had hands. We’ll remember Julio, who made us all question if he was human with the supernatural-like catches he made. We’ll talk about the two-headed monster in the backfield, Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman, who could do anything asked of them. We’ll laugh about “Turbo” Taylor, and how incredible it was for us to get a guy like him because he was cut from a team (Thanks, Cleveland). We’ll shake our heads at the young “Misfits” on defense that had no business defeating quarterback-greats Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers to get into the Super Bowl. Have they no respect for legends?

This team has the names. The names that will be used to title documentaries, that will be used by future parents to name their children (There’s going to be a lot of Matts and Julios enrolling in Kindergarten in about five years), and the names that will forever signify greatness in Atlanta sports.

You know what I love about this Falcons team? They have a real respect for this city and its fan base. You won’t catch them jet-setting out to hang out on a boat with their shirts off before a playoff game. You won’t see them on Facebook Live after a huge win, disrespecting their coach and fellow teammates.

These guys are real, relatable and focused. They want to bring a Super Bowl to this city just as much for us fans as they do for themselves.

Enjoy this, Atlanta. This is the beginning of something great. Blank said after the NFC Championship that this team will be contenders for years to come, and there’s no reason to believe that isn’t true.

This is no fluke.

People will continue to say that it is. They’ll doubt us for the two weeks leading up to the game. They’ll say we, as a fan base, are weak. Then, after the Falcons beat the Patriots, they’ll all want to jump on the wagon. And, because we’re southerners, we’ll greet them with our signature hospitality and a glass of sweet tea.

We don’t have a lot in our trophy case, but that doesn’t make us any less great. Pretty soon we’ll have the best trophy in the world to add to our slim collection. Then, all will finally respect Atlanta, a true sports city.

This is just the beginning. Have fun.

Sincerely,

A Lifelong Atlanta Sports Fan



Alec McQuade is 11Alive's digital sports producer. Follow him at @11AliveSports on Twitter and Facebook.

