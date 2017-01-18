Don't get ripped off: Tips to make sure your NFC Championship tickets are legit

tickets in hand

ATLANTA -- They're the hottest tickets in town. But ahead of the NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, team officials are warning fans of the possibility of fraudulent tickets.

"We saw a lot of fraud last week - some intentional," said Don Rovak, vice president of sales and service with AMB Entertainment. "Anytime you have a game this big, where people are willing to spend hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, unfortunately, you're going to have people trying to take advantage of those people."

On secondary sites, like Stubhub, the cheapest tickets are going for $275.

It was a reasonably priced set of four tickets in a suite that caught the eye of Rovak.

After confirming with the owner of the suite, he realized these were fakes. He's worried someone might have already purchased some.

"And they'll probably come to the gate, a family of four that probably spent $2,000, and they'll be talking to me and I'll tell them that I won't be able to help them out on game day," Rovak said.

So what can you look for to make sure you don't get ripped off?

"I would love to point to some magical element of this ticket, but I won't be able to do it," Rovak said, "the bottom line is, so many of the tickets were once activated and they might have been emailed, or they might have been forwarded to a friend, making this ticket, which you might be buying on the street or on Craigslist completely invalid."

The team urges fans to check the specifics on the tickets. Look for a seat number and know exactly what you're buying. Also, beware of what are called speculative tickets, or "spec" which is where the reseller will advertise tickets they don't actually have.

The NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster is the official marketplace where fans can trust the tickets will be legitimate. Some secondary sites, like Stubhub, offer guarantees.

While unregulated options, such as Craiglist or a scalper in the parking lot, don't carry that same level of protection.

By the way once you get those tickets stay off social media.

Believe it not, crooks have been known to take those images and create counterfeits.

"We see some people that spend hours and considerable money generating a ticket that looks exactly like this, or nearly like this. We see other people who might use a prior ticket or a prior barcode and create some other ticket," Rovak said.

Sadly, officials know fraud is going to happen.

And they'll try to work with you to get you into the game, but that might not happen during the biggest game of the year.

