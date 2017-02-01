Dreams come true: Falcons recall National Signing Day memories before Super Bowl

Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley Jr smiles as he answers questions at a press conference for Super Bowl LI at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

HOUSTON -- Thousands of high school athletes around the country are signing their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, finalizing where they will play college football.

It's just the first step of many for these young athletes who dream of playing in the National Football League in just a couple of years.

The ultimate goal for any football player: the Super Bowl.

Two young Atlanta Falcons players are preparing for just that. But on Wednesday, they took the time to think back to the day they signed their letters of intent.

It really wasn't all that long ago. Keanu Neal signed with Florida, and Vic Beasley signed with Clemson.

Now, they're one win away from hoisting the Lombardi trophy. Hear what they had to say:

