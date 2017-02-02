WXIA
Dwight Howard doesn't want the Falcons or Patriots to lose in Super Bowl

Alec McQuade, WXIA 5:57 PM. EST February 02, 2017

HOUSTON -- The Atlanta Hawks are in Houston to take on the Rockets. The Hawks are visiting while the Falcons are in town, who are preparing to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. 

Atlanta-native Dwight Howard admitted before the game on Thursday that he's struggling with this year's match-up.

"The Patriots have always been my favorite team. I'm from Atlanta, so I've always supported the Falcons," he said. "So, to have both teams in the Super Bowl is kind of bittersweet because I don't want either team to lose. It's going to be really hard to root for one team."

Howard did decide who he will root for.

"I do want to the Falcons to win, I'll say that because they have been to the Super Bowl once before, but I think this year they have a lot of good weapons that can really compete with the Patriots."

Howard said the Patriots have too many rings. 

Hear more of what Howard had to say, including his prediction on who will win the game and which players he's watching:

