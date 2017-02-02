Ellen DeGeneres gives away Super Bowl tickets to local nurse

ATLANTA -- And we have a winner! Katie Battle, an intensive care unit nurse at WellStar Kennestone won tickets from Ellen DeGeneres to see the Falcons in the Super Bowl.

The competition began on Monday when Ellen took to Twitter to insist Atlanta residents near Georgia Tech clear their schedule on Wednesday. People were unsure of why but, a day later, things became a little clearer.

Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

After asking fans who wanted to win Super Bowl tickets, Atlanta Twitter users went crazy with people - and businesses - wanting to win a possible trip to Houston.

When Wednesday finally rolled around, Ellen revealed to her fans that she was taping a segment of her show near Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium and that people had to come dressed as a kitten with “the biggest bowl” in honor of Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl.

After singing a song to Ellen about why she should win the trip to the game, Ellen awarded Battle the tickets. The segment aired on the Ellen DeGeneres show Thursday afternoon.

Thanks to all the wonderful kittens & everyone who came to @GeorgiaTech! Technically speaking, you looked incredible https://t.co/WAbFiZuu0u pic.twitter.com/AmPNgNZf47 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 2, 2017

