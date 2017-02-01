WXIA
Ellen DeGeneres reveals time for Atlanta Super Bowl surprise

'Ellen' to film surprise segment at Ga. Tech

Staff , WXIA 1:11 PM. EST February 01, 2017

ATLANTA -- Things are getting a little more clear about what Ellen DeGeneres has planned for Atlanta. 

The mystery began on Monday when Ellen dropped a cryptic clue on Twitter:

 

On Tuesday, Ellen revealed that the surprise had something do with the Super Bowl.

 

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, she appeared to let the cat out of the bag:

Who will score the tickets? 11Alive will be there to let you know!

