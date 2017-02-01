Ellen DeGeneres reveals time for Atlanta Super Bowl surprise

ATLANTA -- Things are getting a little more clear about what Ellen DeGeneres has planned for Atlanta.
The mystery began on Monday when Ellen dropped a cryptic clue on Twitter:
If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2017
On Tuesday, Ellen revealed that the surprise had something do with the Super Bowl.
Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017
Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, she appeared to let the cat out of the bag:
I’ve got tickets to the #SuperBowl for someone dressed as a kitten with the biggest bowl you can find. I’ll see you at 4:30 at @GeorgiaTech!— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 1, 2017
Who will score the tickets? 11Alive will be there to let you know!
