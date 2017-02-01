Ellen DeGeneres reveals time for Atlanta Super Bowl surprise

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Things are getting a little more clear about what Ellen DeGeneres has planned for Atlanta.

The mystery began on Monday when Ellen dropped a cryptic clue on Twitter:

On Tuesday, Ellen revealed that the surprise had something do with the Super Bowl.

Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, she appeared to let the cat out of the bag:

I’ve got tickets to the #SuperBowl for someone dressed as a kitten with the biggest bowl you can find. I’ll see you at 4:30 at @GeorgiaTech! — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 1, 2017

Who will score the tickets? 11Alive will be there to let you know!

