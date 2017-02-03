One major mistake: Eugene Robinson reflects on fateful decision before Super Bowl

Eugene Robinson (Photo: WXIA)

In 1998, the 'Dirty Birds' were flying high, celebrating in end zones around the NFL.

"We're going to the Super Bowl -- got a lot of work to do," said veteran head coach Dan Reeves.

Their opponent: the defending world champion Denver Broncos. But the night before the game, an unexpected distraction.

"Eugene Robinson was in fact, arrested this evening for soliciting prostitution. It was one of our undercover officers," said a Miami police spokesperson.

"Harold Richardson called me about curfew time and said, 'I'm going to get a player out of jail, and you are not going to believe who it is,'" Reeves said. "He said, 'Eugene Robinson;' I about fell out of my chair."

Robinson -- the spiritual guide of the team -- just hours earlier, had received the prestigious Bart Starr Award, an honor given annually to the NFL player that best exemplifies character and leadership.

"I would say for my Christian values, I just got away from them. I really did, and it cost me," Robinson said. "It was embarrassing for my wife, my God, my family -- and I have no one to blame. Just me. Look no further -- It's just me."

Eugene Robinson #41 of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sidelines looking on during the Super Bowl XXXIII Game against the Denver Broncos at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. (Photo: WXIA)

Robinson's teammates decided to let him play in the Super Bowl, but he admits it wasn't his best game.

"Did it impact the game? Of course," Robinson said. "It did -- because, I'm the free safety. I'm the guy that makes the checks and the calls, and gets people lined up. And I'm going to be able to do my job, but I'm going to be able to do my job better if I did not have the effects of the arrest."

The journey forward from that night has not been easy. Robinson says he's made it by facing the mistake head on.

"I embrace it and I own it -- and I'm not trying to run from it, I'm not trying to hide from it. Something that I've learned from, something that I've moved on from, but 18 years later, I've been able to do a lot of good stuff and not be hampered or sidelined or pigeonholed or by a Super Bowl that was self-inflicted by me," Robinson said.

PHOTOS: Eugene Robinson

And part of that healing process was admitting fault.

"First, I want to apologize to Coach Reeves -- Dan Reeves is an incredible man. He just is. He was really nice and kind to me when he had every reason to be -- I mean, tongue-lashing, take me out to the woodshed, and whip me, but that wasn't it. So I want to apologize to him," he said. "And I want to apologize to a lot of my teammates, and the city of Atlanta -- there's a lot amending and atoning and things that you've got to do. And you've got to just embrace it."



Today, 18 years later, Robinson lives in Charlotte, N.C., where he remains close to the game. He is a radio analyst for the Carolina Panthers, a high school coach, and a midday host for our sister station, WCNC.

"I refuse to let that define me. I refuse. I refuse to be held hostage by that Super Bowl, I refuse. There's no way. I am a father, I am a husband; I am a husband of 31 years. My wife Gia, my kids, Brittany and Brandon -- I refused when they were younger, 'OK, don't be a dad, now. Don't show them love. Don't protect them,' because of this," Robinson said. "You're gonna make plenty more mistakes. That won't be the last mistake that you make in your life. Get up -- God paid for it. Get up and move forward."

But it probably says how he spoke to the Panthers in last year's Super Bowl, hoping they could learn from his mistake -- and how he has the same message for "The Rise Up" Falcons.

PHOTOS | Super Bowl logos over the years

PHOTOS | All 51 Super Bowl tickets

(© 2017 WXIA)