Everything Matt Ryan said about winning the MVP

Feb 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan answers questions during a press conference

HOUSTON -- Somewhere in the team's hotel, Matt Ryan was probably studying plays, watching film or maybe even getting some rest while the rest of the country awaited the NFL's announcement of the AP Most Valuable Player.

To no surprise of anyone, Ryan's name was read by future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the league's MVP, but Ryan was not in attendance because he is playing Sunday in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.

But the first MVP from the city of Atlanta did send a video message that played at the Wortham Theater Center. Here is what Ryan said:

"I just want to say thank you. This is an incredible honor for me. Obviously, there are so many other great candidates and players that had amazing seasons. I want to thank all of my teammates. Obviously without them, none of this is possible. We've had so many players make great plays on our team and have great seasons for us. So, thank you to those guys. Big thank you to my wife for the support she gives me the entire year. Obviously, I wouldn't be able to do what I do without her. So thank you, Sarah, for all of that. And to my family, thank you for the continued support throughout the year. So thank you, appreciate it, and I hope everybody has a great night."

Ryan threw for 4,944 pass yards, threw 38 touchdowns and led the league in QB rating this season.

Now, Ryan hopes to win the trophy he really wants, the Lombardi Trophy.

