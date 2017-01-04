Falcon on the lanes: Aldrick Robinson's love of bowling

ATLANTA -- Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson has had a breakout year with a career high 323 yards and two touchdowns.

But it turns out football isn’t the only sport that Robinson has mastered.

“Oh yeah, I’m an exceptional bowler,” Robinson said. “I use that word, exceptional.”

Robinson named off the other members of his league “Ray-Ray,” “Spinnerella” and “Spindex”.

They make up the Strike-tastic Four.

He comes in with his own shoes, a ball and other professional gear.

“Oh yeah, I’m semi-pro, so I have to keep that swagger and that demeanor,” Robinson said. “When I come to the lanes, I mean business.”

From the start, bowling has been an interesting draw for Robinson – who already excelled at one sport before picking this one up.

“It’s kind of an individual thing,” he said. “It’s just you and the lane – just you and your bowling ball. You can be as good as you want to be.”

And he’s definitely making a goal at being the best. At this point his highest score has been 279.

“I was onto a perfect game,” he said. “I was on the tenth frame and I hit all them except ten.”

A man who has helped carry an NFL team to victory was feeling the pressure on the lanes.

“At first, you don’t think about it but once you get past 5 strikes, 6 strikes, 7 – you’re like OK, I’m onto something special.”

He said that’s when he got a little nervous.

Then he was battling against himself. But he’s not the only one with a Falcons uniform who knows how to knock pins.

“I have come to bowl with some of the receivers – Julio is definitely the best,” he said. "There's nothing Julio can't do."

In the end, the love of bowling started out for Robinson the same way as the sport that has made him famous.

“Bowling started out as a hobby just like football did,” he said. “I have fun doing it.”

It even brings out some of the same emotions.

“I get competitive sometimes, so when I don’t bowl as good I get angry and upset – just like football,” he said. “It’s just fun for me, I can just get that joy of doing something I love.”

