Falcon turned lawmaker: 'I've got some boots older than a lot of guys on this team'

ATLANTA - Georgia legislator and former Atlanta Falcon Dewey McClain has a few choice words for Tom Brady as the Falcons and Patriots prepare to face off in the Super Bowl.

McClain was a linebacker for the Falcons from 1976 to 1980 and was on the team in 1980 when they won their first division championship. That year they didn't make it to the Super Bowl after losing to Dallas.

Now he's one of Gwinnett County's state lawmakers representing the 100th district.

When asked how he felt after Sunday night's win against the Packers, McClain said, "I feel like a grandfather because I've kind of waited a long time for this. '98 was a great year but I think it was not like this year."

He said this year's team has something more than teams before them.

"This year we worked hard, they had a goal in mind and they accomplished those goals...I think the brotherhood realized the teamwork will make a dream work."

The Falcons have a young team and McClain said, "I've got some boots older than a lot of guys on this team."

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be the oldest player on the field and McClain said he should prepare.

"Tom just get ready because those young linebackers and those young defensive backs and those young linemen are coming after you."

The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5.

