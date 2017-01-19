WXIA
Falcons' Andy Levitre, wife Katie welcome baby girl hours after win against Seahawks

Newest member of Falcons family

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 10:47 PM. EST January 19, 2017

ATLANTA -- The excitement continues to build as the Falcons gear up to host the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

And while the players are excited about playing (and BEATING!) the Green Bay Packers, there's some extra joy for one Falcon family.

Offensive lineman Andy Levitre and his wife Katie are proud parents for the first time. Their baby girl was born just hours after the Falcons defeated the Seahawks last weekend.

PHOTOS | Falcons celebrate playoff victory against Seahawks

Katie said she went into labor on the way to the game Saturday, but, like a trooper, STILL attended. She made it to the hospital after the game, and baby Lily was born early Sunday morning.

Proud mama Katie posted a few photos on Instagram, introducing the world to their newest family member.

Now, both mom and baby will be able to proudly cheer on Andy as he helps the Falcons take on Green Bay this Sunday.

Congrats!

 

welcome home babygirl 💕 leopard & gold just like mommy #lilygene

A photo posted by @katielevitre on

 

 

Lily ❤️

A photo posted by @katielevitre on

 

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

