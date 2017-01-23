Falcons' Dan Quinn isn't intimidated by Patriots dynasty

Sep 11, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn reacts to a call during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at the Georgia Dome. The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was feeling a little tired.

"I did not get much sleep," Quinn said on Monday, one day after his team won the NFC Championship to clinch a spot in Super Bowl LI.

Quinn said he never really gets much sleep after games. He lays in bed, questioning calls and going through different scenarios in his head.

One thing he thought about was his team's postgame celebration on Sunday. While he was still laser-focused on finishing game against the Green Bay Packers, which the Falcons won 44-21, his players broke his concentration by dousing him in Gatorade.

"I had no idea that [Eric] Weems and [Jonathan] Babineaux were up to tricks behind me," Quinn said on Monday. "That was a really cool experience, honestly, that had never happened. That was a moment I won't forget."

The party's over. Now the real preparation begins.

"The NFC Championship gives you an opportunity," Quinn said. "Going to the Super Bowl is not the reward. It's playing really well and winning."

The Falcons return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999. They lost to the Denver Broncos in that game. This time around, they face the New England Patriots. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are making a league-record seventh appearance in the league championship. They won the team's fourth title in 2015 and have created one of the most dominant dynastys in sports.

Quinn isn't intimidated .

"It's not like we're going to make it up in two weeks," Quinn said, who won a Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. "For a lot of guys, playing in their first divisional game a couple weeks ago, and then playing in their first NFC Championship game, all those new experiences are new, and you have to have awareness for those. However, when we do get to the game, it's still going to be the game."

Quinn is trying to make the week feel as normal as possible by making the team go through its normal routine. Next week, when the team travels to Houston, maintaining that routine will be more of a challenge with all the obligations and attention that come with playing in the Super Bowl. But Quinn assured everyone that once they get in the back half of game week, their preparation will be no different from any other week.

"This team is so tight. The accountability they have with one another is so strong," Quinn said. "They totally rely on one another. This brotherhood is so strong...they're playing for something bigger than themselves. This team and this group, I totally trust them."

