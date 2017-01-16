ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Streeter Lecka, Custom)

Beneath the roar of the crowd in Atlanta and the groans of disappointment in Dallas, there was a very loud, "CHA CHING!".

The Green Bay Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys one day after the Atlanta Falcons won at home against the Seattle Seahawks. The series of events set up a win for Atlanta: the NFC Championship game will be in the Georgia Dome. Win or lose, the event will bring millions to the city.

It's already happening.

"The Dirty Bird is a fried chicken breast that we top off with our Carolina Coleslaw and we put it in a burger bun and serve it with fries," Sous Chef Anthony Chatman said. "I think we're definitely going to sell a lot of those."

He's the chef for a group of four restaurants near the Georgia Dome. All are anticipating huge crowds this weekend.





"We're expecting to do a tremendous amount of volume. Hopefully we'll get started nice and early and it will continue on until 9:00, 10:00, 11:00 pm," Matthew Hill, GM of Twin Smokers BBQ said.

Those hopes were echoed around the city Monday as stores rushed to stock Falcons gear. The official team store at the Georgia Dome hosted a line stretching out the door. Other sports stores 11Alive checked with on Monday were waiting for new orders of Falcons gear to arrive.

"Really one of the great things about sports is that it can galvanize an entire city," Mike Gomes, Falcons Sr. VP of Fan Experience said. "Not only are we thrilled, the entire city is thrilled. The buzz around here is fantastic."





Thousands of tickets are still available on the secondary market, but they're going for an average of $777. Hotels are also booking up quickly. Dozens of new listings were added to AirBnB and VRBO for the game as Atlanta residents are looking for a way to cash in on the Falcons buzz.

"The anticipation that we will feel as we get closer to Sunday will be palpable. I wish we could play the game right now," Gomes said.

City of Atlanta officials did not have an exact number of how much money the game will bring in, but Green Bay hosted the NFC Championship in 2015 and it brought in about $12 million after costs. Charlotte hosted in 2016, and the city made almost $15 million.

