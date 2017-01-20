WXIA
Falcons drop new 'Brotherhood' hype video before NFC Championship

Matt Ryan will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers in NFC Championship

Alec McQuade, WXIA 4:30 PM. EST January 20, 2017

Is it Sunday yet?

The Atlanta Falcons play in the NFC Championship in two days against the Green Bay Packers for a chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1998. 

The Falcons, whose motto is "Brotherhood," dropped a new hype video to get fans ready for the game.

"Now we've had brethren before us take this journey and not cross the finish line," it says in the video. "What are we made of?...This stage, this opportunity that we've earned was built to answer that question."

Watch the video here:

And see the Falcons' hype video from last week:

 

