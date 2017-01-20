Falcons drop new 'Brotherhood' hype video before NFC Championship

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins (32) and teammates run onto the field before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Is it Sunday yet?

The Atlanta Falcons play in the NFC Championship in two days against the Green Bay Packers for a chance to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1998.

The Falcons, whose motto is "Brotherhood," dropped a new hype video to get fans ready for the game.

"Now we've had brethren before us take this journey and not cross the finish line," it says in the video. "What are we made of?...This stage, this opportunity that we've earned was built to answer that question."

Watch the video here:

And see the Falcons' hype video from last week:

