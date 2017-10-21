Falcons face Gronk in Super Bowl rematch

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Father buries his two sons; Saturday funeral held…Oct 21, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
-
What the Falcons have to prove against Patriots in rematchOct 21, 2017, 6:02 p.m.
-
APS teacher charged for striking special needs studentOct 20, 2017, 9:22 p.m.