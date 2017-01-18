Falcons Garland proud to 'wear the two best uniforms in the world'

Photo: Ben Garland

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- He’s a backup, a fill-in and a hero.

Ben Garland was the one to sneak through the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line and get credit for the Russell Wilson sack that ended up being a safety, a pivotal moment in the Atlanta Falcons’ playoff win last weekend.

He’s technically an offensive lineman, but he plays a lot of defense. And don’t forget the special teams. He can do it all.

“I couldn’t stop smiling,” Garland said about the sack during the team’s preparations for the NFC Championship Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Garland signed with the Denver Broncos in 2010 as an undrafted rookie. He joined the Falcons in 2015.

He loves wearing the Falcons logo, but there’s another uniform the 28-year-old likes to wear when he’s not between the hash marks: his Air Force uniform.

“I get to wear the two best uniforms in the world and just try to develop the two best teams in the world. That’s what the Air Force is about, and that’s what our team is about. And I love it,” he said.

Garland is an Air National Guard at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado.

“In the offseason, I go back to put on my uniform, shave off my beard and serve my country.”

Garland’s grandfather was a Colonel in the Air Force and was his inspiration to serve, saying he hopes he can be just half the man he was. His uncle is also a general.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn invited Navy SEALs to help train the team during the offseason. For Garland, it brought back memories.

“Having the Navy SEALs here was like going back to basic training. I got some flashbacks. I was doing pushups, and it was like being with my boys at the air force academy,” he said.

Garland has helped protect MVP favorite and quarterback Matt Ryan while on the O-line. Ryan has witnessed first-hand all the work Garland has put in.

"I'm so happy for Ben. He's a jack of all trades," Ryan said. "He plays offensive line for us. He's made some big plays on the defensive line this entire year. But that's the way he is. I would expect Ben to play so well because he works so hard."

"He prepares like no one I've ever seen," offensive lineman Jake Matthews said.

"He's playing offense, defense, special teams. I think that's crazy," Ryan Schraeder said.

But Garland doesn’t do it for himself. He does it for his fellow companions in the military, some who didn’t make it home.

During the NFL’s Salute to Service week, each player got a family of a fallen service member. Garland received the family of Airman First Class Michael James Hill. Hill joined the military when he was just 19.

Garland spent time with the family, took the time to learn how Hill courageously served his country and honors him by keeping his picture taped to his locker.

“To honor him and his family, I post his bio on my locker just as a reminder every day of the things we do we play for – we get to do because of the things they do for us.

“I’m having the time of my life because of someone like this. Not only because of him, but because of so many that are currently serving out there who don’t get the privilege to be here and play the game like I do.”

Service men and women around the world will watch the NFC Championship and see Garland fill in, wherever that may be. He hopes they enjoy watching “one of those Air Force guys going out there to play.”

