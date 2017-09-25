Falcons head coach wouldn't say if he knew players would kneel

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (Photo: WXIA)

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - After President Trump's loud call Friday night for NFL teams to fire or suspend players who protest during the playing of the national anthem, attention turned to the field across the League on Sunday.

More than 200 players knelt down while the national anthem was played prior to the start of games across the league, including at Ford Field in Detroit, where the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Detroit Lions.

During a Monday afternoon news conference, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn would not say if he knew if any of players were going to kneel during the playing of the national anthem on Sunday.

"We didn't have a discussion, per se, of what everyone was going to do. I think a lot of guys were struggling with the comments that were made. Some of them on their own were still dealing with that and wrestling with it as it goes. And everyone reacts to those topics differently," Quinn said. "I think that's one of the coolest parts about our brotherhood, is that we are from different backgrounds, and we do have this inclusion of support for one another -- and we're able to listen to other points of view on certain topics."

► RELATED | 2 Falcons players kneel during national anthem in Detroit

► VERIFY | Are NFL players required to stand for the national anthem?

► MORE | Hawks coach: Players encouraged to 'think deeply about what's happening in our country'

While most members of the team stood with arms linked along the sidelines, including team owner Arthur Blank, two Falcons players -- Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe -- knelt down quietly, linking their arms with each other, as the anthem played.

This was the first time that any of the Falcons players have knelt during the anthem.

Quinn said he had no idea that Jarrett and Poe were going to do that.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 11Alive app now.

"In my conversations with them -- it's their stories to tell. Topics we keep near and dear to our brotherhood. So it's something I won't discuss," Quinn said.

As to whether or not this will become a weekly matter for the team?

"I think this week was a different one. I really think there was some definite reaction, you saw that around the league. I think this one was stronger than its ever been. Because the comments affected people on such a different level," he said. "After this first week, I think people wanted to come out loud and clear; this isn't cool."

► PHOTOS | NFL players during national anthem on Sept. 24

Have a news tip? Email news@11alive.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



© 2017 WXIA-TV