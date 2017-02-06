WXIA
Atlanta Falcons headed for a quiet homecoming

They fought hard and gave hope to a city who didn't have it. Thank you, Atlanta Falcons.

Michael King , WXIA 12:26 PM. EST February 06, 2017

HOUSTON - The Atlanta Falcons quietly pulled out of Houston, headed back to Atlanta, one day after the wild Super Bowl 51.

After the team buses loaded up, a police escort took the team to the airport for a charter flight back to Atlanta. In contrast to the giant Atlantic Station send-off the team had last weekend, the team will return quietly to Flowery Branch later in the day on Monday.

Sports critics pointed to the youth of the Atlanta Falcons team -- especially on defense -- when saying that this was not supposed to be their year, and that they are still growing under second-year coach Dan Quinn. But in spite of it all, the heartbreak is still real for the team and the fans. 

