WXIA
Close

Falcons LB gives inside scoop on Falcons' Super Bowl preparations

Mayor Kasim Reed defends Atlanta sports fans' passion after Boston insults

11Alive Sports , WXIA 5:13 PM. EST January 24, 2017

Want the inside scoop?

The Atlanta Falcons are going to Super Bowl LI and will face the New England Patriots. Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon visited 11Alive to breakdown plays, which you can see on 11Alive News on Tuesday night, and answer fans' questions about the game. 

He revealed some inside information on how the Falcons are preparing, told us his favorite guys in the locker room and where he plans to visit while in Houston. 

Here's the latest #SpoonScoop:  

PHOTOS | Best reactions from Falcons after winning NFC title

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Mayor Reed, top sports officials defend Atlanta fans after insults fly from Boston

WXIA

Falcons award game ball to player's wife who went into labor during playoff game

WXIA

10 story lines to watch for Patriots, Falcons in Super Bowl LI

WXIA

Jimmy Fallon tips his hat to Falcons, Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LI

WXIA

Falcons' Dan Quinn isn't intimidated by Patriots dynasty

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories