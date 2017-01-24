Falcons LB gives inside scoop on Falcons' Super Bowl preparations

Want the inside scoop?
The Atlanta Falcons are going to Super Bowl LI and will face the New England Patriots. Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon visited 11Alive to breakdown plays, which you can see on 11Alive News on Tuesday night, and answer fans' questions about the game.
He revealed some inside information on how the Falcons are preparing, told us his favorite guys in the locker room and where he plans to visit while in Houston.
Here's the latest #SpoonScoop:
