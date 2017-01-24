Falcons LB gives inside scoop on Falcons' Super Bowl preparations

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons wears a Super Bowl LI hat in the locker room after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

Want the inside scoop?

The Atlanta Falcons are going to Super Bowl LI and will face the New England Patriots. Linebacker Sean Weatherspoon visited 11Alive to breakdown plays, which you can see on 11Alive News on Tuesday night, and answer fans' questions about the game.

He revealed some inside information on how the Falcons are preparing, told us his favorite guys in the locker room and where he plans to visit while in Houston.

Here's the latest #SpoonScoop:

PHOTOS | Best reactions from Falcons after winning NFC title

(© 2017 WXIA)