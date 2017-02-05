WXIA
Close

Falcons' Matt Ryan learned he was NFL's MVP a week ago

Matt Ryan is the first MVP in Falcons history

Dan Wolken , USA TODAY Sports , WXIA 4:02 PM. EST February 05, 2017

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan learned he had won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award last week before the team arrived in Houston for the Super Bowl, according to Fox's Erin Andrews on the pregame show.

Ryan kept the secret to himself, Andrews said, as the team did not want it to get out on social media.

Andrews was reporting from the Falcons' team hotel as the early bus left for NRG Stadium carrying offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and some players, including running back Devonta Freeman.

Fox's pregame show began with a prepared feature on the history of football in Texas, narrated by Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who grew up in Orange, Texas and played college football at Houston.

PHOTOS | Celebrities and athletes on the NFL Honors red carpet

PHOTOS: Matt Ryan's MVP season

USA Today

WXIA

Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame

WXIA

Everything Matt Ryan said about winning the MVP

WXIA

Matt Ryan, Falcons could win big at NFL Honors Night

WXIA

Hawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVP

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories