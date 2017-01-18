Falcons' Matt Ryan named PFWA'S MVP, Offensive Player of Year

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 21: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Graythen, Custom)

ATLANTA -- We already knew it, (and the Falcons already believe it): The Atlanta Falcon's own Matt Ryan has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year.

The team made the announcement on its Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

While it's not the official award from the NFL, this win is significant because it could be a foreshadowing of more good things to come for Ryan.

USA TODAY Sports surveyed its writers before the end of the regular season, and Ryan leads in their MVP vote. But nothing is for sure. The NFL MVP pick will be officials announced the day before Super bowl LI, which is Feb. 5.

The Falcons quarterback has had a consistent season, earning him a quarterback rating of 117.1, which is the fifth best in the history of the NFL.

Ryan has led the Falcons offense to a franchise high in points (540) while reaching career highs in touchdowns, yards, average yards per pass, completion percentage and a career-low in interceptions. He threw touchdowns to a league-record 13 different receivers.

When a reporter points out Matt Ryan is the only playoff QB without a #SuperBowl, Ryan quickly interjects:



The Atlanta Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday in the NFC Championship. It will hosted right here in Atlanta at the Georgia Dome, the complex's last before it is demolished and replaced by the new Mercedes Benz Stadium.

