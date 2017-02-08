Falcons name Keith Carter as running back coach

Atlanta Falcons coach Keith Carter has gotten a promotion.

Carter, who is entering his third season with the team, has been tapped to become the running backs coach. He was previously an assistant offensive line coach.

Last season, Carter helped coach an offensive line that blocked for QB Matt Ryan, who threw for a franchise record 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns and earned the 2016 MVP award. The offensive line also paved the way for a rushing attack that averaged 120.5 yards per game, which was fifth in the NFL.

Before the Falcons, Carter was the offensive line coach and running game coordinator at San Jose State University for the 2014 season. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as an offensive quality control coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

Carter is a native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Gino Marchetti, who played for the Baltimore Colts in the 1950s and 1960s.

