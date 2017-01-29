Falcons owner Arthur Blank gets Pace Academy to close school the day after Super Bowl LI

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank dances with players after the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Many have always wanted to be off the day after the Super Bowl. One school is making it happen for its students.

Pace Academy has canceled school on Monday, Feb. 6, the day after Super Bowl LI. The school released the news in a video that included school headmaster Fred Assaf, Falcons owner Arthur Blank and his wacky dance moves, and his daughter, Kylie, who attends Pace Academy.

Assaf told 11Alive that he decided to cancel school after the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. Leading up to the game, he had heard speculation from students that it could happen. Keeping in mind how hard the students work and how excited they were for the team, he decided to go ahead and cancel classes.

"Our faculty and students work hard every day, so when the Falcons won, I thought, 'Why not? Let’s take the day off and allow our students and families a chance to enjoy the game,' ” he told 11Alive.

The video was scripted by Kylie and produced by teachers and students. There's even a pretty great rap song made by a student that Blank dances to.

While schools and businesses have pushed for the day after the Super Bowl to be a national holiday for years, Pace took action. Assaf said he isn't aware of any other schools following suit in Atlanta or Boston.

If the Falcons do win the Super Bowl, there will be a parade during the week to celebrate. However, Assaf told 11Alive that the school will not be closed the day of the parade.

"Pace will only be closed on Monday, Feb. 6. After that, we’ll get back to work—hopefully still celebrating the Falcons’ first Super Bowl title," he said.

Watch the video:

Rise Up, Pace! from Pace Academy on Vimeo.

