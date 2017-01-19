Falcons player welcomes the love of his life: a classic car

While some players are reveling in family time, Falcons linebacker Brooks Reed is enjoying his classic car.

“It was in college and a buddy of mine was selling it," Reed said of his vehicle a seafoam green 1970 Pontiac Firebird, "I had a little cash on the side and decided to get that.”

Who is Brooks Reed?

He's owned it since his college years in Arizona and it's proved a versatile car since. Fixing it up is a hobby.

As Reed adds to the car's features, he mulls over a name: “I don’t have a name for it yet. It’s still looking for a few modifications.”

FULL COVERAGE | Atlanta Falcons on the Road to Houston

Copyright (c) 2017 NBC All Rights Reserved