Falcons player welcomes the love of his life: a classic car

Chad White, WXIA 8:36 PM. EST January 19, 2017

While some players are reveling in family time, Falcons linebacker Brooks Reed is enjoying his classic car.

“It was in college and a buddy of mine was selling it," Reed said of his vehicle a seafoam green 1970 Pontiac Firebird, "I had a little cash on the side and decided to get that.”

Who is Brooks Reed?

He's owned it since his college years in Arizona and it's proved a versatile car since. Fixing it up is a hobby.

As Reed adds to the car's features, he mulls over a name: “I don’t have a name for it yet. It’s still looking for a few modifications.”

