Falcons players' classy response to losing Super Bowl

Fans and players tweet thanks and fans tweet support after Super Bowl loss.

Catherine Park, WXIA 8:37 AM. EST February 06, 2017

As we all start our Monday at work and reminisce on the hard loss we took last night, all is not as gloomy as it seems and our Falcons let us know that.

Falcons players expressed their gratitude for the love and support they got from their home and their die-hard fans on Twitter.

 

