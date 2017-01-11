Falcons playoff game nearly sold out, resale ticket prices rising

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Want to watch the Atlanta Falcons' NFL Divisional playoff game in person? If so, hopefully you have deep pockets.

Tickets for Saturday's game against the Seattle Seahawks began at $130 and up when they went on sale, but only tickets $200 and up are still available on the Falcons' Ticketmaster website as of Tuesday evening.

The game is not sold out, but tickets sold by the team are sparse. There are no tickets for seats next to each other available except for accessible seating, according to the team's ticket map.

That's because Falcons fans are excited to go to a playoff game for the first time in four years. It also could potentially be the final game at the Dome, even if the Falcons win on Saturday.

Resale tickets on Vivid Seats begin at $123 and go all the way up into the thousands, as of Tuesday evening.

The average resale ticket price for Saturday is $160, according to Vivid Seats. That's up from the Falcons' last divisional playoff game in 2012, which was also against the Seahawks at home. Resale tickets went for an average of $152 for that game.

An increase in resale ticket prices for the Falcons is a trend that Vivid Seats has noticed.

"These prices show a devoted fanbase that loves its team, despite its ups and downs in recent years," a spokesperson for Vivid Seats told 11Alive. "There was a 14 percent increase in price overall between 2015 and 2016, as well as a 5.26 percent increase in price between the 2012 divisional playoff game and this year's."

More interesting facts about Falcons resale tickets provided by Vivid Seats:

Average price for all Falcons tickets sold in 2016 season: $89

Most expensive ticket sold: $750 for home game against Saints on Jan. 1

Most expensive regular season game: $148 average ticket price for home game against Saints on Jan. 1

Second most expensive regular season game: $144 average ticket price for home game against Packers on Oct. 30

Cheapest regular season game: $66 average ticket price for home game against Cardinals on Nov. 27

