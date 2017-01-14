Falcons secondary wears 'misfits' hoodies into Dome on gameday

Photo: 11Alive

The Falcons this year are all about Brotherhood. But there's one group of players that have a unique nickname for themselves. They refer to themselves as the "Misfits."

"We're all from different spots, and we we're all thrown into one pot," Ricardo Allen said. "We're misfits."

They're the Atlanta Falcons' secondary, made up of undated free agent Brian Poole, fifth-round draft Ricardo Allen, C. J. Goodwin, who used to be a receiver, and rookie sensation Keanu Neal.

They see themselves as underrated, even though they rank No. 28 in the NFL in interceptions.

On Saturday, before the Falcons' playoff game with the Seattle Seahawks, the secondary arrived in their official "Misfits" hoodies, and a member of the group sent a picture to 11Alive Sports.

Here's the hoodie:





How long until those are on the online shop?

