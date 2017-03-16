Falcons sign Pro Bowler Dontari Poe

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 04: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons congratulates Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs on their 29-28 win at Georgia Dome on December 4, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Falcons have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

"Poe is an athletic, big guy that can push the pocket," said General manager Thomas Dimitroff. "He will add to our defensive line group and will mix nicely with Beasley, Jarrett, Shelby and Clayborn. We are happy to be able to add him to our roster."

The two-time Pro Bowler from the University of Memphis has been a key contributor for the Kansas City Chiefs since being drafted in 2012.

The 346-pound former first round pick has recorded 202 total tackles in 78 games, 76 of which he started, while also recording 13 sacks, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In 2013, Poe was selected to his first career Pro Bowl. That season he recorded 4.5 sacks and 52 total tackles, 43 of which were solo, along with four passes defended. He followed that year up with another Pro bowl selection in 2014, while posting a career high with six sacks and 46 total tackles.

Last season, Poe played in all 16 games, while recording 27 total tackles, 18 of which were solo, with 1.5 sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

The Memphis native will be a welcomed sight to a defense line that saw the emergence of, first-time Pro Bowler, Vic Beasley Jr. and third-year pro, Grady Jarrett- and Adrian Clayborn, who recorded five sacks in 13 games played last season.

