Falcons stunner: Steve Sarkisian named new offensive coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons named Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Sarkisian replaces Kyle Shanahan, who was announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday

The Falcons have agreed with Steve Sarkisian to become Atlanta’s offensive coordinator. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 7, 2017

The move comes two days after the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

“He’s an aggressive playcaller,” said head coach Dan Quinn said. “And he’s been involved with two guys I respect very much, Pete Carroll and Nick Saban"

Sarkisian recently served – very briefly – as the offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national college football championship game. He was fired by USC in 2015 by athletic director Pat Haden after a series of embarrassing, alchohol-related incidents.

He has spent the majority of his coaching career in college football but spent one season as the quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2004.

Sarkisian was Washington’s head coach from 2009-13.

Sarkisian's highly publicized return to the coaching ranks came in 2016, when he accepted an offer to become Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama. Sarkisian took over for Lane Kiffin, who left the Tide to become Florida Atlantic's head coach.

But Sarkisian's tenure at Alabama lasted only one game, when he called the plays in the Crimson Tide's loss to Clemson in a thrilling college football championship game.

Sarkisian's was not a name that had been rumored to be among the candidates to replace Shanahan. Rumors were that the Falcons would promote from within. Former Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers head coach Chip Kelly was the only outside candidate being rumored to be under consideration.

Quinn said the team plans to remain consistent in its offensive approach.

“I began thinking about Sarkisian last spring, and wanted to have a plan moving forward should Kyle leave,” Quinn said, who said he considered some other candidates.

“We had zero hesitations about his background,” Quinn said. “I had a good conversation with Nick, and this was something I approached him about first.”

Quinn also stressed that quarterback Matt Ryan understands the team’s offensive approach will remain the same.

Who is Steve Sarkisian?

Sarkisian brings 17 years of coaching experience – one year in the NFL – to Atlanta, including being an offensive analyst and the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the University of Alabama in the 2017 National Championship game.



During his first year as the head coach at Southern California, Sarkisian’s offense averaged 457.6 total yards, including 161.0 rushing yards per game. During the 2014 season, his quarterback, Cody Kessler, had one of the most efficient passing seasons in USC history, throwing for 39 touchdowns and completing 69.7-percent of his passes, while only throwing five interceptions. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor had 104 receptions that season, which was the third-best reception mark in school history. Javorius Allen rushed for 1,489 yards - the most by a Trojan since 2005. That season, USC’s offense ranked in the Top 25 nationally in passing efficiency, passing offense, third down conversions and scoring offense.



Before heading to Los Angeles to coach the Trojans, Sarkisian spent five years as the head coach for the University of Washington (2009-13). In 2013, Washington’s offense set school records and was in the top 20 in total offense, rushing offense, pass efficiency and scoring offense. He also coached current Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant during his time as a Huskie.



Sarkisian started his career as the quarterbacks coach for El Camino Community College, before moving onto USC in 2001 where he served as the offensive assistant, then rejoined the team in March of 2002 to become the quarterbacks coach (2002-03, 2005-06). At USC, he coached Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart. He was promoted to offensive coordinator/assistant head coach in 2007 and the Trojans went 23-3 during his time in that position (2007-08).



His lone year in the NFL was spent with the Oakland Raiders in 2004, where he was the quarterbacks coach. During that season, his quarterbacks (Kerry Collins – 3,495 yards; Rich Gannon – 524 yards) passed for more than 4,000 yards, as Oakland ranked eighth in passing in the NFL.



Sarkisian starred at the quarterback position at the prep, collegiate and pro levels. He was with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League for three seasons (1997-99). He started in 1999 and threw 16 touchdowns. He had a record-setting two-year (1995-96) career at BYU, completing 66.6-percent of his passes for 7,755 yards and 55 touchdowns during his stay there. His 162.0 career passing efficiency rating was third on the all-time NCAA list.

