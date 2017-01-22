WXIA
Falcons think they're contenders for years to come, Matt Ryan never lost faith in team

Quinn, Ryan and Blank speak after team wins NFC title

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:17 PM. EST January 22, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to Super Bowl LI.

After the game, head coach Dan Quinn talked about the team's "Brotherhood," quarterback Matt Ryan talked about not losing faith to get to this point of his career, and owner Arthur Blank said he thinks the Falcons will be contenders for years to come.

Watch their post-game comments:

