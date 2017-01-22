Falcons think they're contenders for years to come, Matt Ryan never lost faith in team

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to Super Bowl LI.
After the game, head coach Dan Quinn talked about the team's "Brotherhood," quarterback Matt Ryan talked about not losing faith to get to this point of his career, and owner Arthur Blank said he thinks the Falcons will be contenders for years to come.
Watch their post-game comments:
