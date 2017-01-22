Falcons think they're contenders for years to come, Matt Ryan never lost faith in team

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

The Atlanta Falcons are headed to Super Bowl LI.

After the game, head coach Dan Quinn talked about the team's "Brotherhood," quarterback Matt Ryan talked about not losing faith to get to this point of his career, and owner Arthur Blank said he thinks the Falcons will be contenders for years to come.

Watch their post-game comments:

PHOTOS | Falcons celebrate NFC title

Read more about the game: Atlanta Falcons going to Super Bowl LI

(© 2017 WXIA)