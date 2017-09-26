Falcons to sell SRO tickets for Sunday's sold-out Bills game

Merceders-Benz Stadium announced on Tuesday that they will sell standing-room only tickets for the Falcons' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The announcement did not specify how many tickets would be sold, only saying there would be a limited number. The announcement also did not reveal if the stadium would continue selling standing-room only tickets in the future.
Standing-room only tickets allow fans to watch the game from the the 200 and 300 Skybridges, the AT&T Perch on the 200 level, the Budweiser Biergarten, the 100-Yard Club (however ushers will not allow fans to enter seating sections there) and nine bars scattered around the stadium.
Tickets will cost about $57 and will be sold at Gate 2 of the stadium beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.
The regular inventory of tickets for Sunday's Falcons game is sold out. Stadium officials hinted in the past that they would sell standing-room only tickets for events at the stadium.
