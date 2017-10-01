Falcons top two receivers suffer injuries against Bills

Oct 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (28) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons went into the second half of their game against the Buffalo Bills without their two leading receivers on Sunday.

Julio Jones left with a hip injury in the first half. Jones went to the locker room in the second quarter and did not return when the team came out for the second half.

Jones had three catches for 30 yards before leaving the game.

Jones suffered a lower back injury against the Detroit Lions last week and was limited in practice this week.

Receiver Mohamed Sanu also left the game Sunday with a hamstring injury and did not return after halftime. He had one catch for three yards and one rush for 4 yards that set up the Falcons' touchdown in the first half.

The Falcons went into the game with several key injuries, including safety Ricardo Allen, right tackle Ryan Schraeder and defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw.

