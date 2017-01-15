Falcons will host NFC Championship for the final football game at Georgia Dome

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the Georgia Dome prior to the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks game on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- The Falcons are going to throw one last party at the Georgia Dome.

The Green Bay Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 on Sunday in the NFL Divisional Playoff and will play the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship. The winner goes to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Because the Falcons are the higher seed, No. 2 in the NFC, Atlanta will host the conference championship. Green Bay is the No. 4 seed.

Next Sunday's game will be the final football game at the Georgia Dome before it will be torn down later this year and the team moves to Mercedes-Benz Stadium opening next door.

The Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday 36-20, and while head coach Dan Quinn was unsure whether or not he'd want to play Green Bay at home or match-up with Dallas on the road, he was sure that the fans would appreciate one last hurrah at the Dome.

"To have that opportunity to come back here one last time, I think that would be something we all look forward to. Past that, the coach side of me and the match-ups, I'd have to have to go and find that out," Quinn said.

"From the opening kickoff, the Dome was rocking. That was maybe as loud as it has ever been in here and great environment to play in today," quarterback Matt Ryan said.

The Falcons already hosted the Packers earlier in the season. They won that game 33-32 on a game-winning touchdown from Matt Ryan to Mohamed Sanu. But the Packers now look like a completely different team and have won their last eight games.

The final event at the Dome will be Monster Jam on March 5.

