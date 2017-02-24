Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Seals-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Seals, USA TODAY Sports)

Mohamed Sanu said he's feeling a little better now that it has been a couple weeks since the Atlanta Falcons' collapse in Super Bowl LI.

Sanu, appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday morning, said while he's feeling better, it still haunts him some mornings.

"There's times I wake up like, 'Dang it!' " Sanu said, snapping his finger across his body. "It is what it is. You've got to move forward to move forward."

Sanu was in his first year with the Falcons after spending four years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 653 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The Falcons blew a 25-point lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the biggest comeback in the league championship's history. However, many have blamed former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan for not running the ball to set up a field goal late in the game.

When asked if he was thinking about running the ball during those plays, Sanu was honest.

"I mean, the thought crosses your mind, but as a player you do what the coach tells you to do," Sanu said. "He's called plays like that throughout the season all the time. He's been aggressive, we're an aggressive team, so we go out there and we do what we do."

Sanu did think the extended halftime affected the team. The halftime was nearly an hour because of the Pepsi Halftime Show featuring Lady Gaga. He said the team couldn't really simulate a halftime like that at the Super Bowl, even in practice.

"It definitely did because usually halftime is only like 15 minutes so when you're not on the field for an hour, it's like going to work out, having a great workout, sitting on the couch for an hour and then trying to work out again," he said.

With the combine and NFL draft approaching, Sanu opened up on his own draft night-horror when someone prank called him and told him he was drafted, but it was all a joke. Hear the story:

Thanks to @AtlantaFalcons WR @Mo_12_Sanu for joining us! He discussed his draft night story and more #GMFB https://t.co/PVUfAtFqtP — GMFB (@gmfb) February 24, 2017

