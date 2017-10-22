WXIA
Fans, analysts, former players dumbfounded by Falcons 4th down conversions against Patriots

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:31 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

The New England Patriots put up a 17-0 lead over the Atlanta Falcons by halftime. 

The game is a rematch of Super Bowl LI. The Falcons had a successful 4th down conversion on their second drive thanks to a scramble by quarterback Matt Ryan. While puzzling, it somehow worked.

But their luck ran out just before halftime. On 4th-and-6, Ryan threw to Mohamed Sanu, but it looked like a miscommunication. Sanu stopped on his route and attempted to jump for the catch. The turnover on downs set up an eventual Patriots touchdown as Tom Brady and the Patriots marched 53 yards down the field. Brady threw to James White for the touchdown. 

Twitter was confused about the Falcons' decision to go for it: 

Even former Falcons receiver Brian Finneran couldn't understand the decision.

